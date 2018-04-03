Cardi B to Co-Host 'Tonight Show' Alongside Jimmy Fallon!

Cardi B has been announced as the first-ever co-host for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

On Monday (April 9), Cardi B will join Jimmy Fallon on the show to act as a co-host, as well as perform and be interviewed on the show. Cardi B will also help interview other guests.

This will mark Cardi B‘s third appearance on the show, having appeared two previous times.

Her latest album, Invasion of Privacy, is set to be released this upcoming Friday. Be sure to check it out, and tune into the Tonight Show on Monday!