Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan's Split: When Did They Start Growing Apart?

Chris Hemsworth Puts His Ripped Shirtless Body on Display as He Soaks Up the Sunshine!

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 12:45 pm

Cardi B to Co-Host 'Tonight Show' Alongside Jimmy Fallon!

Cardi B has been announced as the first-ever co-host for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

On Monday (April 9), Cardi B will join Jimmy Fallon on the show to act as a co-host, as well as perform and be interviewed on the show. Cardi B will also help interview other guests.

This will mark Cardi B‘s third appearance on the show, having appeared two previous times.

Her latest album, Invasion of Privacy, is set to be released this upcoming Friday. Be sure to check it out, and tune into the Tonight Show on Monday!
Photos: Getty
