Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan's Split: When Did They Start Growing Apart?

Chris Hemsworth Puts His Ripped Shirtless Body on Display as He Soaks Up the Sunshine!

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 12:01 pm

Chord Overstreet Picks Up Flowers While Grocery Shopping

Chord Overstreet is getting in some grocery shopping – and showing off a pretty purchase!

The 29-year-old Glee actor and singer was spotted shopping on Monday (April 2) in Los Feliz, Calif.

Chord was seen carefully putting away his purchase of flowers after his shopping run.

He was recently seen out holding hands with Emma Watson, seemingly confirming that the two are now a couple.

Emma and Chord were previously spotted attending a concert together in February and then they were seen leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the same time.
