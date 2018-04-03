Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Out in NYC!

Chrissy Teigen is putting her baby bump on display!

The 32-year-old model was spotted while heading out and about on Tuesday (April 3) in New York City.

She looked chic in a form-fitting white dress paired with nude boots and a long black jacket.

Chrissy and her husband John Legend have been spending time in NYC for his production of Jesus Christ Superstar, which aired over the weekend.

It looks like the family is headed back home now, including a giant bunny that Luna got for Easter!

“Heading home!!!! Thanks @caseypattersontv 🤣” Chrissy wrote on her Instagram.