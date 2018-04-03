Top Stories
Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Michael Fassbender Goes Shirtless, Kisses Alicia Vikander on Vacation in Mexico!

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 6:30 pm

Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Out in NYC!

Chrissy Teigen is putting her baby bump on display!

The 32-year-old model was spotted while heading out and about on Tuesday (April 3) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

She looked chic in a form-fitting white dress paired with nude boots and a long black jacket.

Chrissy and her husband John Legend have been spending time in NYC for his production of Jesus Christ Superstar, which aired over the weekend.

It looks like the family is headed back home now, including a giant bunny that Luna got for Easter!

“Heading home!!!! Thanks @caseypattersontv 🤣” Chrissy wrote on her Instagram.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

