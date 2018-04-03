Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Go Sightseeing with 'Riverdale' Cast in Paris

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are all smiles while out together in Paris, France on Monday afternoon (April 2).

The on and off-screen couple were seen out with their Riverdale cast mates including Casey Cott and Vanessa Morgan as they walked around the City of Lights on a self-guided sightseeing tour.

Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols, as well as Vanessa‘s sister Celina Mziray, were also spotted with the group.

Later on that night, Cole and Lili were seen heading out to a romantic dinner.

If you missed it, you can see the preview for Riverdale‘s upcoming musical episode on