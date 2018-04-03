Top Stories
Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Michael Fassbender Goes Shirtless, Kisses Alicia Vikander on Vacation in Mexico!

Michael Fassbender Goes Shirtless, Kisses Alicia Vikander on Vacation in Mexico!

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 4:21 pm

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Go Sightseeing with 'Riverdale' Cast in Paris

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Go Sightseeing with 'Riverdale' Cast in Paris

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are all smiles while out together in Paris, France on Monday afternoon (April 2).

The on and off-screen couple were seen out with their Riverdale cast mates including Casey Cott and Vanessa Morgan as they walked around the City of Lights on a self-guided sightseeing tour.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lili Reinhart

Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols, as well as Vanessa‘s sister Celina Mziray, were also spotted with the group.

Later on that night, Cole and Lili were seen heading out to a romantic dinner.

If you missed it, you can see the preview for Riverdale‘s upcoming musical episode on JustJaredJR.com
Just Jared on Facebook
cole sprouse lili reinhart paris sightsee riverdale cast 01
cole sprouse lili reinhart paris sightsee riverdale cast 02
cole sprouse lili reinhart paris sightsee riverdale cast 03
cole sprouse lili reinhart paris sightsee riverdale cast 04
cole sprouse lili reinhart paris sightsee riverdale cast 05

Photos: BackGridUSA
Posted to: Casey Cott, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Vanessa Morgan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Swift's stalker has been sentenced - TMZ
  • Model Amelia Grey Hamlin reveals she struggle with an eating disorder- Just Jared Jr
  • Roseanne Barr says George Clooney turned down appearing on the revival - TooFab
  • Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his depression - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lili Reinhart says that Betty Cooper's "dark" tendencies aren't going away on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr