Tue, 03 April 2018 at 5:31 pm

Common Opens Up About Dating & His Thoughts on Kanye West

Common Opens Up About Dating & His Thoughts on Kanye West

Common graces the cover of C For Men‘s spring issue, out on newsstands now.

Here’s what the 46-year-old artist had to say…

On his performance of “Stand Up for Something” at the Oscars: “We were sitting behind Frances McDormand. Afterward, she turned around and said, ‘Oh, man, that was so powerful.’ And my mother was like, ‘Yo, that moved my soul!’”

On fellow Chicago native Kanye West: “I’ve known him since he was 19—he was always speaking out. Some of my friends wanted to fight him. I always admired him. There’s courage—honesty there, instead of being politically correct.”

On dating: “She doesn’t have to be Angela Davis. But I want a woman who treats human beings with compassion, shows love and respect for the waiter and the bellman.”

For more from Common, visit MagazineC.com.
Credit: Beau Grealy; Photos: C For Men
Posted to: Common

