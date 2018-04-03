Cynthia Nixon Gives First TV Interview to Wendy Williams After Declaring Run for Governor of New York

Cynthia Nixon is speaking with Wendy Williams after announcing her candidacy for governor of New York.

The actress and activist is set to appear on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday (April 4) to discuss her platform during an interview.

“People talk a lot to me about being a celebrity entering this race. I have to say, when Andrew Cuomo ran eight years ago, he was a celebrity because he was the son of Mario Cuomo,” Cynthia said during the upcoming interview, according to Variety.

“I believe so much in New York and I believe that we’re a real progressive bastion, and I have to say, the election of Donald Trump was a real wake-up call. If we don’t like the direction our government is going in, we have to step up,” she added.

She also discussed race relations – “if we are going to say black lives matter, we have to mean it,” she said – as well as how black women need to be elevated by Democrats.

“They are the cornerstone, they are the backbone of the Democratic Party and we need to let them lead. Black women are going to stop showing up for the Democratic Party if the Democratic Party doesn’t show up for them.”

Plus, she spoke out in favor of the legalization of marijuana: “I’m absolutely for the legalization of marijuana. Let’s capture some of that revenue,” she said.

The interview will air on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday (April 4).