Tue, 03 April 2018 at 12:06 am

Dane Cook Flaunts His Biceps in Fitted T-Shirt While Stepping Out in LA

Dane Cook Flaunts His Biceps in Fitted T-Shirt While Stepping Out in LA

Dane Cook put his arm muscles on display while out in Los Angeles today!

The 46-year-old comedian was spotted making his way out of Earthbar vegan restaurant on Monday (April 2).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dane Cook

He kept it casual in a grey striped t-shirt, black shorts, Nike sneakers, and a Boston Red Sox baseball cap.

“Big thank you to everyone that came to the shows in Indiana & Michigan!” Dane captioned the Instagram photo below that same day. “It’s amazing to be one of the few comedians selling out shows months in advance. Rumor is I’m doing more in other locations. Hmm.. maybe.. ask the Internet and let me know! #comedy #mylife #haventseenanairportsince2005 #shows #redsox.”

ICYMI, see photos of Dane and his girlfriend Kelsi Talor, 19, flaunting PDA in Hawaii earlier this year.

A post shared by Dane Cook (@danecook) on

