Top Stories
Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan's Split: When Did They Start Growing Apart?

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan's Split: When Did They Start Growing Apart?

Chris Hemsworth Puts His Ripped Shirtless Body on Display as He Soaks Up the Sunshine!

Chris Hemsworth Puts His Ripped Shirtless Body on Display as He Soaks Up the Sunshine!

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 11:31 am

Demi Lovato & Kehlani Get Hot & Heavy on Stage During 'Crazy' Concert Moment!

Demi Lovato & Kehlani Get Hot & Heavy on Stage During 'Crazy' Concert Moment!

Demi Lovato celebrated the end of the U.S. leg of her Tell Me You Love Me Tour on Monday night (April 2) with a sexy stage moment with her tour partner, Kehlani at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer was performing her song “Lonely” on a bed onstage when Kehlani came up and kissed Demi – who then got on top of Kehlani on the bed, and the two rolled around together!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

“Truly so grateful to have had this extremely special, talented and cool as f— woman on this tour with me. What an incredible fun sexy crazy night that I’ll never forget!!” Demi said after the show on her Instagram.

Kehlani also showed love on her socials: “Watching you every night was a learning experience and you forever have a fan and supporter in me. Tonight your dancers put me up to this but anyone would be stupid not to jump at the chance to hop on that damn moving bed and grab your face looooool.”
Just Jared on Facebook
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 00
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 01 2
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 01 3
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 01 4
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 01
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 03
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 07
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 08
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 09
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 12
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 13
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 14
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 15
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 16
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 18
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 20 2
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 20
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 21
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 22
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 23
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 24
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 26
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 29
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 30
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 32
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 33
demi lovato kehlani new jersey tell me you love me tour april 2018 34

Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Demi Lovato, Kehlani

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Swift's stalker has been sentenced - TMZ
  • Model Amelia Grey Hamlin reveals she struggle with an eating disorder- Just Jared Jr
  • Roseanne Barr says George Clooney turned down appearing on the revival - TooFab
  • Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his depression - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lili Reinhart says that Betty Cooper's "dark" tendencies aren't going away on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • Stoni

    Demi = dog killer