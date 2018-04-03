Drake Breaks Breaks Billboard Record & Continues to Top Charts With 'God's Plan'

Drake is continuing to rule the charts with “God’s Plan!”

The 31-year-old musician’s latest single has officially remained in the top spot on Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks in a row.

Drake‘s song “One Dance,” featuring WizKid and Kyla, also topped the charts for 10 weeks in back in 2016.

This makes Drake the first lead solo male with two 10-week Billboard Hot 100 number one songs!

It’s also only the fifth song to spend at least its first 10 weeks on the list at the number one spot.

Congratulations Drake!