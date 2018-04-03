Emmy Rossum Shades 'Roseanne' Reboot Before Hitting Gym With Husband Sam Esmail

Emmy Rossum isn’t exactly a fan of the Roseanne reboot.

The 31-year-old Shameless star was spotted getting in a workout and grabbing brunch at Le Pain Quotidien with her husband Sam Esmail on Sunday (April 1) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Just before the weekend, Emmy took to Twitter to share her thoughts about the return of the ABC series, unhappy with Roseanne Barr’s controversial comments about President Donald Trump.

“Some reviews I’ve been reading that Rosanne is attempting to bridge the gap in this country thru comedy are interesting… but I’m sorry, anyone who voted for A WALL is not trying to BRIDGE anything,” Emmy wrote, adding, “.@potus called ROSANNE to congratulate her on her ratings. This reinforces that he truly only cares about ‘ratings’ and popularity and what‘s on TV. What is it all coming to?”

“That being said, I love my girl @EmmaRoseKenney 😃,” Emmy clarified.

