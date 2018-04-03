Gavin Rossdale & Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla Can't Stop Smiling at the Park!

Gavin Rossdale and his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla showed lots of sweet PDA while hanging out together over Easter weekend!

The 52-year-old English musician and the 28-year-old German model looked to be in great spirits at the park with his dog on Saturday (March 31) in Los Angeles.

Sophia was spotted laying down on Gavin‘s lap as they sat in the grass, and they shared a smooch as well.

Before that, the couple held hands while picking up coffee together. The next day, they went grocery shopping before grabbing a bite to eat at a local deli.

Gavin and Sophia recently returned from a trip to Miami for Gavin and his band Bush‘s concert.