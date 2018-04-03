Gigi Hadid Looks Sporty While Stepping Out to a Photo Shoot
Gigi Hadid is a girl on the go!
The 22-year-old model was spotted heading to a photo shoot at Milk Studios on Tuesday (April 3) in New York City.
Gigi showed off her fashionable fitness side with black tights and a black hoodie on the way to the photo shoot.
Gigi recently revealed her favorite song off of her friend Taylor Swift‘s latest studio album, Reputation.
She’s also such a jet-setter! Gigi looked super chic stepping out in France at the end of March.