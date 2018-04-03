Hailey Baldwin & Shawn Mendes Fuel More Relationship Rumors with New Photos!

Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes have fans totally convinced they’re a couple!

The 19-year-old “In My Blood” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon (April 3) to share the first photo of himself with the 21-year-old model.

Later that day, Hailey took to her Tumblr to share a couple behind-the-scenes photos of Shawn getting ready to take the stage for an upcoming episode of Drop the Mic – which she hosts.

Shawn and Hailey first fueled romance rumors back in December 2017 when they were spotted packing on the PDA while out in his native Ontario, Canada.