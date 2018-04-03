Top Stories
What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 10:29 pm

Hailey Baldwin & Shawn Mendes Fuel More Relationship Rumors with New Photos!

Hailey Baldwin & Shawn Mendes Fuel More Relationship Rumors with New Photos!

Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes have fans totally convinced they’re a couple!

The 19-year-old “In My Blood” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon (April 3) to share the first photo of himself with the 21-year-old model.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes

Later that day, Hailey took to her Tumblr to share a couple behind-the-scenes photos of Shawn getting ready to take the stage for an upcoming episode of Drop the Mic – which she hosts.

Shawn and Hailey first fueled romance rumors back in December 2017 when they were spotted packing on the PDA while out in his native Ontario, Canada.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin, Shawn Mendes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Swift's stalker has been sentenced - TMZ
  • Model Amelia Grey Hamlin reveals she struggle with an eating disorder- Just Jared Jr
  • Roseanne Barr says George Clooney turned down appearing on the revival - TooFab
  • Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his depression - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lili Reinhart says that Betty Cooper's "dark" tendencies aren't going away on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr