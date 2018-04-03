Jay-Z Opens Up About Mother's Coming Out Story to David Letterman: 'I Was So Happy She Was Free'

In another first look for Friday’s (April 6) premiere of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Jay-Z opens up about his mother’s coming out experience.

“For her to sit in front of me and tell me ‘I think I love someone’… I really cried,” the 48-year-old rapper tells the former late-show host. “I cried because I was so happy for her that she was free.”

Jay explained that his mother officially came out to him while he was working on his album 4:44, and he was so inspired by the moment that he wrote “Smile” the next day.

“I knew, but this was the first time we had the conversation,” Jay said. “This was the first time I heard her say that she loved her partner.”



JAY-Z Discusses His Mother’s Coming Out Story | My Next Guest Needs No Introduction