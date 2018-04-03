Jeffrey Dean Morgan Tells Jimmy Fallon He Was 'Freaking Out' Delivering His Kids

Jeffrey Dean Morgan stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night (April 2) and dished about helping to deliver his newborn daughter George!

“I did the same with Gus too and we went all natrual. We had a midwife, you know,” the 51-year-old told Jimmy. “My wife [Hilarie Burton] is full-on tough, like no drugs, no nothing. I was freaking out of my mind and she was great.”

“For Gus, I wasn’t prepped for this. No one said, ‘you’re going to catch the baby.’ It’s kind of what happens,” Jeffrey joked. “The midwife kind of stepped aside and said get on in there and I kind of panicked. I dropped the ball essentially and he had a bit of a cone head for awhile. With George, knowing what I knew, I grabbed her by her little cheeks and had her out in three seconds.”

Jeffrey also talks about working with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in his new movie Rampage and reveals the stunt fail that happened between the two of them on set – Watch below!



Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Mean Tweets & Delivering His Daughter

