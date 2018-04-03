Top Stories
Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan's Split: When Did They Start Growing Apart?

Chris Hemsworth Puts His Ripped Shirtless Body on Display as He Soaks Up the Sunshine!

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 12:14 pm

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Tells Jimmy Fallon He Was 'Freaking Out' Delivering His Kids

Jeffrey Dean Morgan Tells Jimmy Fallon He Was 'Freaking Out' Delivering His Kids

Jeffrey Dean Morgan stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night (April 2) and dished about helping to deliver his newborn daughter George!

“I did the same with Gus too and we went all natrual. We had a midwife, you know,” the 51-year-old told Jimmy. “My wife [Hilarie Burton] is full-on tough, like no drugs, no nothing. I was freaking out of my mind and she was great.”

“For Gus, I wasn’t prepped for this. No one said, ‘you’re going to catch the baby.’ It’s kind of what happens,” Jeffrey joked. “The midwife kind of stepped aside and said get on in there and I kind of panicked. I dropped the ball essentially and he had a bit of a cone head for awhile. With George, knowing what I knew, I grabbed her by her little cheeks and had her out in three seconds.”

Jeffrey also talks about working with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in his new movie Rampage and reveals the stunt fail that happened between the two of them on set – Watch below!


  • Taylor Swift's stalker has been sentenced - TMZ
  • Model Amelia Grey Hamlin reveals she struggle with an eating disorder- Just Jared Jr
  • Roseanne Barr says George Clooney turned down appearing on the revival - TooFab
  • Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his depression - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lili Reinhart says that Betty Cooper's "dark" tendencies aren't going away on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • Casey C

    almost all babies are born with cone-shaped heads, its perfectly natural because the head is designed to do that to fit through the canal. did he read a single book or attend a single class?

  • Stoni

    George? For a girl? Wth? They obviously wanted a boy. Poor little girl has to grow up with a boy name. Just like Ryan and Blake’s daughter, James. How stupid.