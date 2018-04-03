Jenna Fischer Wears Towel on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' After Wardrobe Malfunction

“The show must go on!”

Jenna Fischer made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (April 2) wearing a white towel and jeans after a zipper on the gown she was planning to wear broke before the show.

Jenna brought the purple dress she originally was set to wear with her on stage, showed it to the audience and placed it on the seat beside her.

“I waited a little too long to get dressed, and then my zipper broke. And, I panicked,” Jenna explained. “You know, I am a Missouri girl, and the show must go on.”

“I’ve never been more comfortable,” Jenna joked – Watch below!



Jenna Fischer’s Wardrobe Malfunction

