Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan's Split: When Did They Start Growing Apart?

Chris Hemsworth Puts His Ripped Shirtless Body on Display as He Soaks Up the Sunshine!

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 1:33 pm

Jenna Fischer Wears Towel on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' After Wardrobe Malfunction

Jenna Fischer Wears Towel on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' After Wardrobe Malfunction

“The show must go on!”

Jenna Fischer made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (April 2) wearing a white towel and jeans after a zipper on the gown she was planning to wear broke before the show.

Jenna brought the purple dress she originally was set to wear with her on stage, showed it to the audience and placed it on the seat beside her.

“I waited a little too long to get dressed, and then my zipper broke. And, I panicked,” Jenna explained. “You know, I am a Missouri girl, and the show must go on.”

“I’ve never been more comfortable,” Jenna joked – Watch below!


Jenna Fischer’s Wardrobe Malfunction

Jenna Fischer Ran into the Kardashians in Japan
Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC
