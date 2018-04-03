Top Stories
Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan's Split: When Did They Start Growing Apart?

Chris Hemsworth Puts His Ripped Shirtless Body on Display as He Soaks Up the Sunshine!

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 1:07 pm

'Jersey Shore' & 'Geordie Shore' Cast Meet Up in London!

'Jersey Shore' & 'Geordie Shore' Cast Meet Up in London!

Jersey Shore and Geordie Shore have joined forces! Kind of…

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Jennifer ‘JWOWW’ Farley and DJ Pauly D have made their way to London ahead of the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation this Thursday (April 5).

While out promoting the show, the Jersey Shore cast got the chance to meet Geordie Shore cast members Nathan Henry, Sophie Kasaei, Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland as they took them on a tour of London and posed at the Big Eye, South Bank.

“When shores collide 🍾,” Snooki captioned with her Instagram post.

The new season debuts on April 5 – Watch the trailer here!
Photos: WENN, Instarimages.com
