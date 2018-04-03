Top Stories
Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Michael Fassbender Goes Shirtless, Kisses Alicia Vikander on Vacation in Mexico!

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 3:27 pm

'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Girlfriend Jen Harley Welcome Baby Girl!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is officially a father!

The 32-year-old Jersey Shore star and his girlfriend Jen Harley welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday (April 3), E! News confirmed.

“He’s over the moon,” a source told E!.

After Ronnie skipped the London premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, fans began wondering if the birth was around the corner.

“Just in case you guys didn’t know, I’m in f–king labor…Ron lands at seven so we have…five hours. I’m feeling very very uncomfortable,” Jen revealed on her Instagram Story on Monday (April 2) alongside two of her best friends.

Congratulations to the happy family!

