Jess Glynne Notches Most No. 1 UK Singles for a UK Female Artist in History

Jess Glynne is on top, and there’s no place she’d rather be.

The singer becomes the British female artist with the most No. 1 UK singles ever, having notched six official No. 1s as of this week with “These Days” alongside Rudimental, according to Official Charts.

“I can’t believe I have reached six Number 1s at this point in my career. It still feels like I’m at the beginning of everything. I have to thank all the artists that have been involved in all the songs that have reached the Number 1 spot ’cause it’s not just been me,” she told the UK chart company.

Jess beat out Cheryl Cole, who previously held the title with five UK No. 1 hits.

Her hits are “Rather Be” with Clean Bandit, “My Love” with Route 94, “Hold My Hand,” “Not Letting Go” with Tinie Tempah, “Don’t Be So Hard On Yourself” and “These Days” with Rudimental, Macklemore and Dan Caplen.

Congratulations, Jess!
