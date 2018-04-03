Jessica Alba & Gabrielle Union Film Intense Scenes For 'Bad Boys' TV Spinoff

Top Stories
Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union are hard at work on the Bad Boys spinoff!

The two actresses were spotted on the set of the untitled series on Tuesday afternoon (April 3) on the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif.

The upcoming NBC drama will feature Gabrielle as Syd Burnett, her character from Bad Boys 2.

In the show, she has left the DEA and now has a fresh start in her new job as an LAPD detective. Jessica will play her partner Nancy McKenna. Nancy joined the Army out of high school and spent most of the 2000s in Iraq and Afghanistan. Women weren’t allowed in combat, so she joined the military police to get closer to the action. She’s now a detective raising two preteen stepkids with her husband.

Jessica and Gabrielle kicked off filming last month.

  • Just Saying

    Cancelled after one season, I’m calling it.