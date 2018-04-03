John Cena & Leslie Mann Make it Date Night at 'Blockers' Premiere!

John Cena is joined by fiancee Nikki Bella at the premiere of his new movie Blockers on Tuesday night (April 3) at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif.

The 40-year-old actor/WWE pro was joined at the premiere by his co-star Leslie Mann along with her husband Judd Apatow and their daughters Maude, 20, and Iris, 15.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Cena

Fellow co-stars stepping out for the premiere included Ike Barinholtz, Geraldine Viswanathan, Ramona Young, June Diane Rapheal along with husband Paul Scheer, and Gideon Adlon.

Other stars at the premiere included Seth Rogen, John Cho, Alyson Stoner, and Ali Larter.

Blockers hits theaters on April 6.

