Jordana Brewster & Zosia Mamet Step Out at 'A Quiet Place' Premiere

Jordana Brewster and Zosia Mamet hit the red carpet at the premiere of A Quiet Place!

The two actresses stepped out at the event on Monday night (April 2) at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City.

They were also joined at the premiere by Jordana‘s husband Andrew Form, Brandon Victor Dixon, Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

Before the event, Jordana took to her Instagram to share a stunning photo showing off her outfit.

