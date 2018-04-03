Justin Hartley Mourns the Loss of His Dog Memphis

Justin Hartley‘s beloved dog Mephis has sadly passed away.

The 41-year-old This Is Us took to his Instagram to share that the dog passed away after suffering from kidney failure.

“For Memphis, One of the funniest, toughest and sweetest animals I ever had the pleasure of loving. Thanks for making our lives better. I really wish we had more time. Rest In Peace little dude,” Justin wrote.

His wife Chrishell added, “Heartbroken to say Memphis went to heaven today. His poor kidneys gave out and we are left with the love and memories he gave us in such a short time. He was 11yrs old when we adopted him from @burbankanimalshelter @susiesseniordogs so we didn’t know how long we would get to be his family but we knew we would help make what time he had left the best we could. His personality was of a loving sweet old man. He is dearly missed.”

Check out Justin‘s collage of photos with Memphis below…