Justin Timberlake Helped a Fan Announce Her Pregnancy!

Justin Timberlake helped a fan make a special announcement during a recent concert!

During the 37-year-old performer’s concert at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on Monday (April 2), a fan requested he help announce her pregnancy.

The fan brought along a sign that read “Will you help me announce my pregnancy?”

Of course, Justin was happy to help, stopping the show and announcing, “Baby Baxtresser arriving November 1, 2018!”

He even brought out a round of shots to celebrate the good news!

“I’ve loved him since I was 6 years old so if I wanted anyone in the world to announce it, it was him,” the fan told E! News.

Check out a video of it all going down below…