Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan's Split: When Did They Start Growing Apart?

Chris Hemsworth Puts His Ripped Shirtless Body on Display as He Soaks Up the Sunshine!

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 10:33 am

Kaley Cuoco on First Marriage to Ryan Sweeting: He 'Completely Changed'

Kaley Cuoco on First Marriage to Ryan Sweeting: He 'Completely Changed'

Kaley Cuoco is featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine’s May 2018 issue, on newsstands April 10.

Here’s how the 32-year-old Big Bang Theory actress had to share with the mag:

On walking down the aisle for the second time (to fiancé Karl Cook): “I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again. My ex [Ryan Sweeting] ruined that word for me. I married someone the first time who completely changed. The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault—that was his. I knew how much I had to give and how much I wanted to receive. I knew I just had to be patient…I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl.”

On The Big Bang Theory­—and being the second-highest-paid TV actress (behind Sofia Vergara): “I spent my entire 20s on this show. I didn’t have to fight for pay…Knowing what it feels like [to be paid as an equal], I will always take that stand for myself.”

On being a girl boss and running her own production company, Yes, Norman Productions: “I want to be a full-on girl boss. I’ve been in the business so long, and I’ve worked with the best. I don’t let people mess with me. I want to show girls out there that you can be cool, wear yoga clothes, and run your own f—king company. You don’t have to be a guy in a suit. I want this to be a big company. I want to be sitting down a few years from now and have so many projects going. That’s what I’m excited about.”

For more from Kaley, visit Cosmopolitan.com.

FYI: Kaley is wearing an Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet dress and belt on the cover.
kaley cuoco cosmopolitan 02

Credit: Jason Kim
  • Casey C

    Nothing is ever ‘her’ fault. According to her. how shocking that you might not know the person you married after like six months or something. how strange.

  • Effy

    If he ruined it so much why was she so quick to get engaged again and so soon? I have a feeling Ryan is getting thrown under the bus in order for her to gain sympathy.

  • plez

    Sounds like to me she did not give enough time to get to know the guy and he didn’t have time to know her.

  • patrickdornoff

    sounds right on the money marriage is a huge step in life she got married too soon same problem with lots of people only for it to go south thats why im never gettin married

  • who

    She waited a long time to get engaged this time around – 2.5 yrs. the divorce was filed in 9/2015 😆

    She waited a long time to get engaged this time around – 2.5 yrs. the divorce was filed in 9/2015 😆

  • Karla

    I can’t stand her. You don’t marry someone after only six months of dating that’s what you don’t do. So yeah, that is YOUR fault. No one forced you to marry someone you barely knew. And I don’t think the ex ruined marriage for her so much since she is doing exactly the same thing with that Karl dude: going super fast, that’s like her thing. It’s like she’s desperate to be married.

    I can’t stand her. You don’t marry someone after only six months of dating that’s what you don’t do. So yeah, that is YOUR fault. No one forced you to marry someone you barely knew. And I don’t think the ex ruined marriage for her so much since she is doing exactly the same thing with that Karl dude: going super fast, that’s like her thing. It’s like she’s desperate to be married.

  • Reilly

    Funny you should say that because I remember before she got married to Ryan she was with Henry Cavill for about 10 days. Seemingly the reason he dumped her was because she was already talking about what would happen when they got engaged.