Kate Mara Says Kevin Spacey's Sexual Misconduct Scandal Is 'Very Shocking & Devastating'

Kate Mara has finally broken her silence on the many reports of sexual misconduct by her former House of Cards co-star Kevin Spacey.

“I had a really amazing experience on that show for the 13 episodes I was on it,” the 35-year-old actress recently told The New York Times. “That whole thing to me to this day is very shocking and devastating all around.”

Pictured: Kate spotted in a long black coat, black dress, and black heels while leaving dinner at ABC Kitchen after making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday evening (April 2) in New York City.

Kate is in town to promote her latest film Chappaquiddick, which hits theaters on April 6.



