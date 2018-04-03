Top Stories
Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Michael Fassbender Goes Shirtless, Kisses Alicia Vikander on Vacation in Mexico!

Michael Fassbender Goes Shirtless, Kisses Alicia Vikander on Vacation in Mexico!

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 5:42 pm

Kathy Griffin Plays Kellyanne Conway on 'Make America Great-A-Thon: A President Show Special' - Watch Now

Kathy Griffin Plays Kellyanne Conway on 'Make America Great-A-Thon: A President Show Special' - Watch Now

Kathy Griffin is doing her best Kellyanne Conway impression.

The comedian makes an appearance on the Make America Great-A-Thon: A President Show Special, airing on Tuesday night (April 3) at 11 PM ET on Comedy Central.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kathy Griffin

During her appearance, “Donald Trump” (played by Anthony Atamanuik) tests his counselor Kellyanne to see just how far she’ll go to defend someone.

The President Show airs on Comedy Central, and recently announced that the series would return for two one-hour specials.

Watch a preview of her impression of Kellyanne below.
Just Jared on Facebook
kathy griffin the president show

Photos: Comedy Central
Posted to: Kathy Griffin, Kellyanne Conway

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Swift's stalker has been sentenced - TMZ
  • Model Amelia Grey Hamlin reveals she struggle with an eating disorder- Just Jared Jr
  • Roseanne Barr says George Clooney turned down appearing on the revival - TooFab
  • Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his depression - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lili Reinhart says that Betty Cooper's "dark" tendencies aren't going away on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • Jason Bowen

    Great to see Donald Trump made fun of like this. This needs to happen every day.

  • Drew

    LOL