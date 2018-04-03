Kathy Griffin Plays Kellyanne Conway on 'Make America Great-A-Thon: A President Show Special' - Watch Now

Kathy Griffin is doing her best Kellyanne Conway impression.

The comedian makes an appearance on the Make America Great-A-Thon: A President Show Special, airing on Tuesday night (April 3) at 11 PM ET on Comedy Central.

During her appearance, “Donald Trump” (played by Anthony Atamanuik) tests his counselor Kellyanne to see just how far she’ll go to defend someone.

The President Show airs on Comedy Central, and recently announced that the series would return for two one-hour specials.

Watch a preview of her impression of Kellyanne below.