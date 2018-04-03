Top Stories
Tue, 03 April 2018 at 1:20 pm

Kevin Hart & Tiffany Haddish Star in 'Night School' Trailer - Watch Now!

Kevin Hart & Tiffany Haddish Star in 'Night School' Trailer - Watch Now!

The first trailer for Night School is here and the movie looks hilarious!

Night School has an all-star cast including Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Rob Riggle, Taran Killam and Romany Malco.

The movie follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the long shot chance they’ll pass the GED exam.

Night School is set to hit theaters on September 28, 2018. Be sure to check out the movie when its in theaters!

Watch the brand new first trailer for the comedy, Night School, below…
