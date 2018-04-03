Kim Kardashian Says Khloe Is Getting Freaked Out About Giving Birth!

Kim Kardashian is spilling on her sister Khloe‘s pregnancy as she nears her due date!

The 33-year-old reality star, who is eight months pregnant, is getting some good advice from Kim, who is trying to keep it real about “what goes down and how it’s going to go down.”

“You cannot tell her anything right now that’s too sensitive because she’s just so freaked out. So, I can’t really get into the whole, like, nipples and breastfeeding thing. She’s just going to have to figure that all out and slowly,” Kim told ET.

She added, “It’ll be fine. She knows.She’s seen all of us go through it. She’s prepared, but I feel her and I are on a really good communication about everything. I know when to push it and when to…right now isn’t a time to freak her out. The closer it gets, you can’t freak someone out.”