What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 11:56 pm

Kirsten Dunst Picks Up Some Baby Items on a Shopping Trip!

Kirsten Dunst showed off her baby bump during a shopping trip this afternoon!

The 35-year-old actress was spotted while out and about on Tuesday (April 3) in Toluca Lake, Calif.

Kirsten looked cute in a black tiered peasant dress while she made stops at stores including Pergolina.

She was joined some friends as she showed off some adorable baby clothes she purchases, including a white onesie.

A few days earlier, Kirsten was spotted on a lunch date with her fiance Jesse Plemons.

In case you missed it, be sure to check out how Kirsten confirmed her pregnancy after weeks of speculation!
