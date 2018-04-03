Kirsten Dunst Picks Up Some Baby Items on a Shopping Trip!

Kirsten Dunst showed off her baby bump during a shopping trip this afternoon!

The 35-year-old actress was spotted while out and about on Tuesday (April 3) in Toluca Lake, Calif.

Kirsten looked cute in a black tiered peasant dress while she made stops at stores including Pergolina.

She was joined some friends as she showed off some adorable baby clothes she purchases, including a white onesie.

A few days earlier, Kirsten was spotted on a lunch date with her fiance Jesse Plemons.

