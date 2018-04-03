Leighton Meester Dyes Hair Platinum Blonde!

Leighton Meester dyed her hair platinum blonde!

The 31-year-old actress was seen leaving the Nexxus Salon on Monday (April 2) in New York City sporting her brand new look. She was picking up her Keraphix protein treatments to keep her hair healthy!

“I don’t even feel comfortable saying that I just went blonde. It is a totally different color of hair!” Leighton told People. “But I love it!”

I like to try different things and experiment. So when I wanted to change my hair, I just thought, “I should just completely go for it!’” she added.