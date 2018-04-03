Leslie Mann Describes John Cena's Butt To Seth Meyers on 'Late Night' - Watch Here!

Leslie Mann hit Seth Meyers‘ couch on Late Night on Monday night (April 2) and did her best to describe what it was like working with John Cena‘s butt on the set of Blockers during a “butt-chugging” scene.

“He loves being naked by the way, he’s like very comfortable. He works out obviously,” the 46-year-old actress told Seth. “He had to bend over without pants on to shoot this scene for hours and I was trying to block him with my skirt because there were like a hundred extras.”

“He was like ‘it’s fine, don’t worry about it’,” Leslie continued. “He had nothing covering his butt so I took a quick sneak peek. A normal butt there’s not like a lot of space between the outside and what its covering. His butt, it’s like two giants. Even if he’s bent over, you can’t see anything so he’s like ‘I don’t care.”

Leslie also talks about her daughters’ reactions to Blockers, shows off her high school prom portrait and reveals why she’s missing a finger in the photo.



Leslie Mann Describes John Cena’s Butt

Leslie Mann Is Missing a Finger in Her Prom Photo