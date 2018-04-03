Top Stories
Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan's Split: When Did They Start Growing Apart?

Chris Hemsworth Puts His Ripped Shirtless Body on Display as He Soaks Up the Sunshine!

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Tue, 03 April 2018

Lily-Rose Depp & Boyfriend Ash Stymest Split (Exclusive)

Lily-Rose Depp and British model Ash Stymest have split, sources exclusively tell JustJared.com.  

The 18-year-old actress and the 26-year-old model have unfollowed each other on social media.  

LRD and Ash have decided to call it quits,” sources tell Just Jared.

Lily-Rose was last spotted out at the Chanel Metiers d’Art Fashion Show back in December in Hamburg, Germany. She was joined by Kristen Stewart and Karl Lagerfeld.

Lily-Rose is a Chanel ambassador and will next be seen starring in the French film, Vincent Mariette‘s Les Fauves.
  • Jason Bowen

    That is good. He was way too old for her anyway. She must have terrible parents to let a pedo date their daughter.