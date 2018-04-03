Lily-Rose Depp & Boyfriend Ash Stymest Split (Exclusive)

Lily-Rose Depp and British model Ash Stymest have split, sources exclusively tell JustJared.com.

The 18-year-old actress and the 26-year-old model have unfollowed each other on social media.

“LRD and Ash have decided to call it quits,” sources tell Just Jared.

Lily-Rose was last spotted out at the Chanel Metiers d’Art Fashion Show back in December in Hamburg, Germany. She was joined by Kristen Stewart and Karl Lagerfeld.

Lily-Rose is a Chanel ambassador and will next be seen starring in the French film, Vincent Mariette‘s Les Fauves.