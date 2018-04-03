Nicki Minaj Makes Rare Outing at LAX Airport
Nicki Minaj makes her way through LAX Airport with her team on Tuesday afternoon (April 3) in Los Angeles.
The 35-year-old rapper kept things cool in an all black outfit and sunglasses as she headed towards her flight out of town.
This is the first time in 2018 that Nicki has been photographed in public.
Nicki‘s been keeping a low profile – in public and online – as she works on completing her new album.
The last time Nicki was spotted out was back in early December 2017 when she attended a sunglasses event in New York City.
