Paris Jackson Looks Chic While Stepping Out to Lunch With Gary Oldman's Son Charlie!

Paris Jackson is looking chic while enjoying a lunch with her friend, Gary Oldman‘s son Charlie!

The 20-year-old actress was seen leaving Mauro’s Cafe on Monday (April 2) alongside the 19-year-old model in West Hollywood, Calif.

Paris looked cute and fashionable in her hippie-chic style, rocking a braided leather headband, sunglasses, red leather Doc Martens and a Louis Vuitton mini-backpack.

The two were seen hugging it out after making their way back home after the lunch outing.