Tue, 03 April 2018 at 12:27 pm

Paris Jackson Looks Chic While Stepping Out to Lunch With Gary Oldman's Son Charlie!

Paris Jackson Looks Chic While Stepping Out to Lunch With Gary Oldman's Son Charlie!

Paris Jackson is looking chic while enjoying a lunch with her friend, Gary Oldman‘s son Charlie!

The 20-year-old actress was seen leaving Mauro’s Cafe on Monday (April 2) alongside the 19-year-old model in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Jackson

Paris looked cute and fashionable in her hippie-chic style, rocking a braided leather headband, sunglasses, red leather Doc Martens and a Louis Vuitton mini-backpack.

The two were seen hugging it out after making their way back home after the lunch outing.
Photos: BACKGRID
