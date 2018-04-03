Top Stories
Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan's Split: When Did They Start Growing Apart?

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan's Split: When Did They Start Growing Apart?

Chris Hemsworth Puts His Ripped Shirtless Body on Display as He Soaks Up the Sunshine!

Chris Hemsworth Puts His Ripped Shirtless Body on Display as He Soaks Up the Sunshine!

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 11:20 am

Prince Philip Hospitalized, Will Undergo Hip Surgery

Prince Philip Hospitalized, Will Undergo Hip Surgery

Prince Philip, the husband to Queen Elizabeth, will be undergoing hip surgery tomorrow, the Royal Family announced.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London this afternoon, for planned surgery on his hip which will take place tomorrow,” a spokesperson said (via the BBC). “Further updates will be issued when appropriate.”

Prince Philip, 96, was noticeably absent from Easter services this past weekend, and rumors had swirled that his hip was ailing him.

We’re wishing Prince Philip the best and hope he makes a speedy recovery.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Swift's stalker has been sentenced - TMZ
  • Model Amelia Grey Hamlin reveals she struggle with an eating disorder- Just Jared Jr
  • Roseanne Barr says George Clooney turned down appearing on the revival - TooFab
  • Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his depression - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lili Reinhart says that Betty Cooper's "dark" tendencies aren't going away on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr