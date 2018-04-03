Prince Philip Hospitalized, Will Undergo Hip Surgery

Prince Philip, the husband to Queen Elizabeth, will be undergoing hip surgery tomorrow, the Royal Family announced.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London this afternoon, for planned surgery on his hip which will take place tomorrow,” a spokesperson said (via the BBC). “Further updates will be issued when appropriate.”

Prince Philip, 96, was noticeably absent from Easter services this past weekend, and rumors had swirled that his hip was ailing him.

We’re wishing Prince Philip the best and hope he makes a speedy recovery.