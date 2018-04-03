Top Stories
What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 10:58 pm

Rooney Mara Supports Joaquin Phoenix at 'You Were Never Really Here' Premiere

Rooney Mara Supports Joaquin Phoenix at 'You Were Never Really Here' Premiere

Joaquin Phoenix got some support from girlfriend Rooney Mara at the premiere of You Were Never Really Here!

The 43-year-old actor and director stepped out at the event on Tuesday night (April 3) at Metrograph in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rooney Mara

He was also joined at the event by cast mates Judith Roberts and Ekaterina Samsonov as well as director Lynne Ramsay.

You Were Never Really Here follows a traumatized veteran who is unafraid of violence and tracks down missing girls for a living.

The film is set to hit theaters on April 6th.

Just Jared on Facebook
rooney mara supports joaquin phoenix at premiere 01
rooney mara supports joaquin phoenix at premiere 02
rooney mara supports joaquin phoenix at premiere 03
rooney mara supports joaquin phoenix at premiere 04
rooney mara supports joaquin phoenix at premiere 05
rooney mara supports joaquin phoenix at premiere 06
rooney mara supports joaquin phoenix at premiere 07
rooney mara supports joaquin phoenix at premiere 08

Photos: Getty, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Ekaterina Samsonov, Joaquin Phoenix, Judith Roberts, Rooney Mara

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Swift's stalker has been sentenced - TMZ
  • Model Amelia Grey Hamlin reveals she struggle with an eating disorder- Just Jared Jr
  • Roseanne Barr says George Clooney turned down appearing on the revival - TooFab
  • Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his depression - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lili Reinhart says that Betty Cooper's "dark" tendencies aren't going away on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • Penny

    Joaquin Phoenix & Rooney Mara are the perfect couple. They always looks equally bored with each other as everyone else!