Rooney Mara Supports Joaquin Phoenix at 'You Were Never Really Here' Premiere

Joaquin Phoenix got some support from girlfriend Rooney Mara at the premiere of You Were Never Really Here!

The 43-year-old actor and director stepped out at the event on Tuesday night (April 3) at Metrograph in New York City.

He was also joined at the event by cast mates Judith Roberts and Ekaterina Samsonov as well as director Lynne Ramsay.

You Were Never Really Here follows a traumatized veteran who is unafraid of violence and tracks down missing girls for a living.

The film is set to hit theaters on April 6th.