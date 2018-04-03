Sara Bareilles Gets Her Sardi's Portrait With The 'Waitress' Cast

Sara Bareilles is all smiles with her new Sardi’s portrait!

The 38-year-old musician stepped out at the unveiling event on Tuesday (April 3) at Sardi’s in New York City.

Getting a portrait at famed restaurant Sardi’s is one of the biggest honors an actor in the Broadway community can receive!

Sara was joined at the celebration by the entire cast of Waitress, including current star Katharine McPhee!

She wrote the music and lyrics for the hit Broadway musical, based based on the 2007 film of the same name.

Congratulations Sara!