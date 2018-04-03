Scarlett Johansson & Adam Driver Film New Movie in NYC

Scarlett Johansson and co-star Adam Driver spend the afternoon filming their new movie together with a much younger co-star on Tuesday afternoon (April 3) in Park Slope Brooklyn outside of New York City.

The 33-year-old actress looked pretty in a brown coat and red skirt while her 34-year-old Star Wars co-star looked handsome in a light blue buttoned down shirt and navy trousers.

The duo are working on Noah Baumbach‘s Untitled Film project which is a comedy about a bi-coastal divorce set in NYC and LA.

The cast also includes Laura Dern and Greta Gerwig.

The movie is set to hit theaters on November 30th.