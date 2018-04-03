Tue, 03 April 2018 at 9:07 pm
Selena Gomez Jams Out to 'This Is Me' from 'Greatest Showman' - Watch Now!
It looks like Selena Gomez love The Greatest Showman as much as we do!
The 25-year-old singer/actress was featured in her assistant Theresa Mingus‘ Instagram Story totally jamming out to “This Is Me” from the hit musical.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez
The singer of the song Keala Settle re-posted the video along with the caption, “Aaaaaaahhhh @selenagomez I ADORE YOU!!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️
Watch the clip below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Keala Settle, Selena Gomez, The Greatest Showman
Sponsored Links by ZergNet