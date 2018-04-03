Top Stories
What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 9:07 pm

Selena Gomez Jams Out to 'This Is Me' from 'Greatest Showman' - Watch Now!

It looks like Selena Gomez love The Greatest Showman as much as we do!

The 25-year-old singer/actress was featured in her assistant Theresa MingusInstagram Story totally jamming out to “This Is Me” from the hit musical.

The singer of the song Keala Settle re-posted the video along with the caption, “Aaaaaaahhhh @selenagomez I ADORE YOU!!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

Watch the clip below!
