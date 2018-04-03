Selena Gomez Steps Out of a Pilates Class With Religious Reading

Selena Gomez looks physically and spiritually refreshed!

The 25-year-old “Heart Wants What It Wants” singer was spotted stepping out from a pilates class on Tuesday (April 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Selena was seen stepping out and giggling at her bodyguard for accidentally parking in the handicapped spot. She was seen carrying the book The Everyday Life Bible by Joyce Meyer.

One day before, Selena was spotted wrapping up another pilates class with a Bible in her hand. She also attended a church service over the Easter weekend.