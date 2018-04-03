Top Stories
Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Michael Fassbender Goes Shirtless, Kisses Alicia Vikander on Vacation in Mexico!

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 6:41 pm

Selena Gomez Steps Out of a Pilates Class With Religious Reading

Selena Gomez Steps Out of a Pilates Class With Religious Reading

Selena Gomez looks physically and spiritually refreshed!

The 25-year-old “Heart Wants What It Wants” singer was spotted stepping out from a pilates class on Tuesday (April 3) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

Selena was seen stepping out and giggling at her bodyguard for accidentally parking in the handicapped spot. She was seen carrying the book The Everyday Life Bible by Joyce Meyer.

One day before, Selena was spotted wrapping up another pilates class with a Bible in her hand. She also attended a church service over the Easter weekend.
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Selena Gomez

Getty
