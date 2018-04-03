Tyler Oakley, iJustine & More YouTubers React To YouTube Active Shooting
YouTubers are reacting to the active shooting going on at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif.
Tyler Oakley, iJustine, Olivia Jade, LaurDIY, Andrea Russett, Niki & Gabi, Brooklyn and Bailey, and more have all reacted to the news on Twitter.
Police confirmed the presence of a shooter after people in the area reported hearing shots fired. The shooting reportedly happened in an outdoor cafe on the grounds of the facility.
“So scary hearing about @YouTube situation. Afraid to retweet anything that might not be factual but I’m hoping that everyone is okay,” Justine wrote on her account.
So scary hearing about @YouTube situation. Afraid to retweet anything that might not be factual but I’m hoping that everyone is okay 😞
— Justine Ezarik (@ijustine) April 3, 2018
catching up now on what's happening at @YouTube HQ. hoping everyone is safe & secure. yet again, hoping for less access to guns, & as a direct result, less possibility for gun violence. https://t.co/ka8GBRWrns
— tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) April 3, 2018
so so so many prayers to youtube headquarters in ca🙏🏻 this world is getting so sad.
— gabi demartino (@gabcake) April 3, 2018
— lauren ✄ (@laurDIY) April 3, 2018
active shooter at the youtube headquarters? what is going on. hope all is safe
— youtube/Alonzo (@alonzolerone) April 3, 2018
Thinking of everyone there. Youtube? You just never know anymore https://t.co/E6j0rj4hMz
— Niki DeMartino (@nikidemar) April 3, 2018
Stay safe everyone at YouTube HQ
— Kira Kosarin (@kirakosarin) April 3, 2018
Our hearts go to those in the @YouTube space in San Bruno. We pray everyone is safe
— Brooklyn and Bailey (@BrookAndBailey) April 3, 2018
Praying that everyone is okay at the possible shooting at the @YouTube space in San Bruno…. it’s sad to know we live in a world like this
— Bailey McKnight (@baileymcknight) April 3, 2018
this is so so horrifying. i don’t even have words. please please if you’re in the area stay away from youtube HQ https://t.co/rMOTyOJvYf
— Andrea Russett (@AndreaRussett) April 3, 2018
Omg!! Praying everyone @YouTube is ok 💞💞 https://t.co/ZivVEeSlax
— AlishaMarie (@ALISHAMARIE) April 3, 2018
Hoping everyone at YouTube HQ is okay. I don’t know that much information, but this is absolutely terrifying 💔💔💔💔 I know we need more than prayers rn but praying regardless! 😥
— Olivia Jade (@oliviajadee) April 3, 2018