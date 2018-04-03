Tyler Oakley, iJustine & More YouTubers React To YouTube Active Shooting

YouTubers are reacting to the active shooting going on at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif.

Tyler Oakley, iJustine, Olivia Jade, LaurDIY, Andrea Russett, Niki & Gabi, Brooklyn and Bailey, and more have all reacted to the news on Twitter.

Police confirmed the presence of a shooter after people in the area reported hearing shots fired. The shooting reportedly happened in an outdoor cafe on the grounds of the facility.

“So scary hearing about @YouTube situation. Afraid to retweet anything that might not be factual but I’m hoping that everyone is okay,” Justine wrote on her account.

catching up now on what's happening at @YouTube HQ. hoping everyone is safe & secure. yet again, hoping for less access to guns, & as a direct result, less possibility for gun violence. https://t.co/ka8GBRWrns — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) April 3, 2018

Check out more reactions inside now!

so so so many prayers to youtube headquarters in ca🙏🏻 this world is getting so sad. — gabi demartino (@gabcake) April 3, 2018

active shooter at the youtube headquarters? what is going on. hope all is safe — youtube/Alonzo (@alonzolerone) April 3, 2018

Thinking of everyone there. Youtube? You just never know anymore https://t.co/E6j0rj4hMz — Niki DeMartino (@nikidemar) April 3, 2018

Stay safe everyone at YouTube HQ — Kira Kosarin (@kirakosarin) April 3, 2018

Our hearts go to those in the @YouTube space in San Bruno. We pray everyone is safe — Brooklyn and Bailey (@BrookAndBailey) April 3, 2018

Praying that everyone is okay at the possible shooting at the @YouTube space in San Bruno…. it’s sad to know we live in a world like this — Bailey McKnight (@baileymcknight) April 3, 2018

this is so so horrifying. i don’t even have words. please please if you’re in the area stay away from youtube HQ https://t.co/rMOTyOJvYf — Andrea Russett (@AndreaRussett) April 3, 2018