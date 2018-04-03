Top Stories
Tyler Oakley, iJustine & More YouTubers React To YouTube Active Shooting

YouTubers are reacting to the active shooting going on at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif.

Tyler Oakley, iJustine, Olivia Jade, LaurDIY, Andrea Russett, Niki & Gabi, Brooklyn and Bailey, and more have all reacted to the news on Twitter.

Police confirmed the presence of a shooter after people in the area reported hearing shots fired. The shooting reportedly happened in an outdoor cafe on the grounds of the facility.

“So scary hearing about @YouTube situation. Afraid to retweet anything that might not be factual but I’m hoping that everyone is okay,” Justine wrote on her account.

Check out more reactions inside now!
Getty
