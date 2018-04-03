Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights Adds 'Stranger Things' Maze for 2018

Top Stories
Ever want to enter the world of Stranger Things? Now you can at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights!

Universal Studios and Netflix have teamed up to recreate the town of Hawkins, and guests will be able to walk through the town while getting chased down by season one monster Demogorgon.

“From the menacing Hawkins National Laboratory, under the U.S. Department of Energy, to the Byers home adorned with an erratic display of flashing Christmas lights and the eerie Upside Down woods oozing a shower of floating orb-like spores, the chilling new mazes will offer surprising twists and unexpected turns around every corner,” Universal said in a statement, via Variety.

The Stranger Things exhibit will hit the Universal Studios locations in Hollywood and Orlando starting September 14, and in Singapore starting September 28!
Getty
  • Taylor Swift's stalker has been sentenced - TMZ
  • Model Amelia Grey Hamlin reveals she struggle with an eating disorder- Just Jared Jr
  • Roseanne Barr says George Clooney turned down appearing on the revival - TooFab
  • Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his depression - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lili Reinhart says that Betty Cooper's "dark" tendencies aren't going away on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr