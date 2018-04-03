When Did Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Last Wear Their Wedding Rings?

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum shocked the world when they announced their split last night, and new details about everything, including when the split happened, have been slowly revealed.

Now, we’ve dug up the last times we saw both Jenna and Channing wearing their wedding rings.

Channing was seen on stage at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards on March 24 wearing his ring.

Jenna was actually wearing her ring hours before the split announcement on Monday (April 2) in Studio City, Calif.

See photos of the last time both Jenna and Channing were seen wearing their wedding rings…