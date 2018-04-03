Top Stories
Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Leighton Meester Doesn't Look Like This Anymore - See Her Platinum Blonde Look!

Channing Tatum &amp; Jenna Dewan's Split: When Did They Start Growing Apart?

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan's Split: When Did They Start Growing Apart?

Chris Hemsworth Puts His Ripped Shirtless Body on Display as He Soaks Up the Sunshine!

Chris Hemsworth Puts His Ripped Shirtless Body on Display as He Soaks Up the Sunshine!

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

What Message is Rob Kardashian Sending to Blac Chyna?

Tue, 03 April 2018 at 1:40 pm

Winnie Harlow Dishes on Her Friendships with Bella Hadid & Nicki Minaj

Winnie Harlow Dishes on Her Friendships with Bella Hadid & Nicki Minaj

Winnie Harlow looks stunning on the cover of Elle UK‘s latest issue.

Here’s what the 23-year-old model had to share with the mag:

On beauty standards: “There is a big shift happening in the fashion industry in terms of beauty standards, and I feel I’m part of that shift. I remember on America’s Next Top Model, Tyra Banks asked me if a photographer told me to cover my skin for a shoot, would I do it? I said no. I don’t care who it is, or who thinks I should. I’m going to stay true to myself.”

On her friendship with Bella Hadid: “Bella Hadid is an inspiration. She continues to master her craft – it’s amazing to witness as her friend. When we walked the Tommy Hilfiger show, we were hanging out all day and then flew to Paris together, which was a lot of fun.”

On her friendship with Nicki Minaj: “I can rely on Nicki Minaj to keep it 100 per cent real. She once called to say that if I ever had a problem, I shouldn’t hesitate to call and talk it through, as so much drama in our industries could be prevented with communication.”

The full interview appears in the May issue of ELLE UK, on sale April 4.
Just Jared on Facebook
winnie harlow elle uk 01
winnie harlow elle uk 02
winnie harlow elle uk 03

Credit: courtesy of ELLE UK/ Gilles Bensimon
Posted to: Magazine, Winnie Harlow

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Swift's stalker has been sentenced - TMZ
  • Model Amelia Grey Hamlin reveals she struggle with an eating disorder- Just Jared Jr
  • Roseanne Barr says George Clooney turned down appearing on the revival - TooFab
  • Dwayne Johnson is opening up about his depression - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lili Reinhart says that Betty Cooper's "dark" tendencies aren't going away on Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • tom

    Let’s celebrate uglyness