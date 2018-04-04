22 New 'Avengers: Infinity War' Character Posters Revealed!

There are just a few weeks left until Avengers: Infinity War launches into theaters around the world and 22 new character posters were just revealed!

Among the superheroes featured in the posters are Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Scarlett Johansson as Scarlet Witch, and more.

Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Make sure to see the movie, in theaters on April 27!