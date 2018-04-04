Top Stories
First Photos of Kiernan Shipka on 'Sabrina' Set Are Here!

Cynthia Nixon Says One 'Sex &amp; the City' Scene 'Devastated' Her

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Baby Bump in a Bikini!

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 1:06 pm

Aaron Tveit & Karen Olivo to Star in 'Moulin Rouge' the Musical

The cast of the pre-Broadway run of Moulin Rouge! the Musical has been announced!

Aaron Tveit will play Ewan McGregor‘s Christian while Tony winner Karen Olivo will step into the shoes of Nicole Kidman‘s Satine.

Also starring in the cast are Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Ricky Rojas as Santiago, Robyn Hurder as Nini, and Tam Mutu as The Duke of Montroth.

This will be Aaron‘s first appearance in a stage musical since 2011′s Catch Me If You Can. He most recently starred in the CBS series Braindead and led the cast of Fox’s Grease: Live two years ago.

Karen won a Tony for her work in West Side Story and she most recently played Angelica in the Chicago production of Hamilton.

Photos: Getty
