Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Ryan Reynolds Serves Up Another Great Clap Back About Blake Lively Breakup Rumors

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 1:36 pm

Abigail Spencer Shows Off Her Best Soap Opera Reaction Face on 'The Tonight Show'!

Abigail Spencer talks about getting her start on All My Children and shares her best soap opera reaction face while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (April 3) in New York City.

“It was my first job when I moved to New York. I moved here when I was 17 and its like boot camp for actors,” the 36-year-old actress recalled. “I felt like I got the handle on except there was one thing that I was just the worst at. That long stare at the end of every scene.”

Abigail also promoted the second season of her show Timeless and talked about how her clumsy she is on set. Jimmy surprises her with a Timeless blooper reel of her falling on set – Watch below!

That same day, Abigail was spotted making her way into the Today show to promote Timeless.

Also pictured: Abigail rocking a colorful suit while visiting the Sirius XM studios on Wednesday (April 4) in New York City.


Jimmy Shocks Abigail Spencer with Bloopers of Her Clumsiest Timeless Moments
