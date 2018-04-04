Top Stories
Wed, 04 April 2018 at 1:44 pm

Adam Rippon Confirms He's Dating Jussi-Pekka Kajaala

Adam Rippon Confirms He's Dating Jussi-Pekka Kajaala

Adam Rippon is officially off the marker – he’s dating Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, who is from Finland.

The ice skater confirmed to People that they had “been talking for the past seven months” and then “started to hang out a little bit more, because we were both really busy.” They apparently met via Tinder.

Adam made things Instagram official with his new beau just this week – check out the pic! And you can check out Jussi-Pekka‘s personal Instagram account, too.

Adam‘s love life made headlines during the Olympics when Sally Field tried to set up Adam with her son Sam.
Photos: Getty
  • Stoni

    The best looking guys are gay. Bummer