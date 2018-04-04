Chelsea Handler Responds to Tomi Lahren's Immigrant Caravan Suggestion

Chelsea Handler has a response to Tomi Lahren‘s suggestion.

Following Donald Trump‘s series of tweets on Wednesday (April 4) regarding “the big Caravan of People from Honduras” that “are heading here,” Tomi made a suggestion for where those people could go.

“I have an idea! Welcome this immigrant caravan in on ONE condition: we pitch them a tent city outside the lavish homes of Kimmel, Baldwin, Handler, and Zuckerberg. You fund them, feed them and police them. Deal?” Tomi wrote.

“Thanks for the idea, @TomiLahren… But my house is big enough for everyone. No need to pitch tents outside,” Chelsea shot back.

See their exchange below.