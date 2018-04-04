Top Stories
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing in Paris!

Adam Rippon Introduces the World to His Boyfriend!

Ryan Reynolds Serves Up Another Great Clap Back About Blake Lively Breakup Rumors

More Bad News for Blac Chyna After Her Six Flags Altercation

Wed, 04 April 2018 at 5:35 pm

Chelsea Handler Responds to Tomi Lahren's Immigrant Caravan Suggestion

Chelsea Handler Responds to Tomi Lahren's Immigrant Caravan Suggestion

Chelsea Handler has a response to Tomi Lahren‘s suggestion.

Following Donald Trump‘s series of tweets on Wednesday (April 4) regarding “the big Caravan of People from Honduras” that “are heading here,” Tomi made a suggestion for where those people could go.

“I have an idea! Welcome this immigrant caravan in on ONE condition: we pitch them a tent city outside the lavish homes of Kimmel, Baldwin, Handler, and Zuckerberg. You fund them, feed them and police them. Deal?” Tomi wrote.

“Thanks for the idea, @TomiLahren… But my house is big enough for everyone. No need to pitch tents outside,” Chelsea shot back.

See their exchange below.
Photos: Getty Images
